Kogi NDLEA intercepts hard drugs meant for Boko Haram

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) Kogi State command, has intercepted 1,120 Kg of substances suspected to be cocaine and other hard drugs in Kogi State.

The substances were said to be on their way to insurgents in the north east when operatives intercepted them on the busy Lokoja – Abuja highway on Thursday.

These were disclosed to newsmen Friday by NDLEA state Commandant Mr Alfred Adewumi. He said that within a space of about five hours, his men carried out the arrest during a patrol that lasted for about five hours. From January to now, the command said it has intercepted close to 8,000 Kg of suspected hard drugs.

But some of the arrest were not without resistant from the suspects. For instance one of the criminals’ vehicles was targeted to damage an NDLEA Operation vehicle on Thursday in attempt to evade arrest.

The Commandant said some of the drugs were packaged inside charcoal sacks at the back of an open articulated vehicle while others were neatly concealed I hidden places in the vehicles.

Akinwumi gave the names of suspects and the drivers arrested for cannabis sativa as Murtala Mohammed, Mohammed Bashir, Mohammed Sani, Ukasha Musa, and Abba Mukhtar. He said the identity of persons arrested with cocaine would be withheld until investigation into the matter is concluded.