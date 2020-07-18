Man shot friend over N1,000 debt in Anambra (+photos)

*Recover the rifle and three live cartridges*.

Okafor Ofiebor

Operatives of Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Anambra Police Command on Friday arrested one Friday Asuquo, a 27 years old man at Enu-orji village, in Amawbia town of the state, for attempting to kill his friend, one Kingsley Araino, living in the same village over N1,000 (One thousand naira) debt with a pump action rifle.



According to a press statement signed by SP Haruna Mohammed, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, the suspect had a misunderstanding with Araino over the debt.

The Police spokesperson said, “Following the altercation, the suspect quickly rushed inside one City of Restoration Church, Amawbia, brought out a pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges and allegedly shot the victim at his back.

“Police detectives visited the scene of the incident. The victim was rushed to Amaku General Hospital, Awka for a medical attention and was responding to treatment at the time of filing this report.

“Meanwhile, the pump action gun used in perpetrating the crime, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered as exhibits”.

According to the police, the suspect ,who is now in custody confessed to the offence and will be brought to book.