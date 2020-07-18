Minister backs Oyo ALGON Supreme Court Move

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has faulted the ruling of the Court of appeal which upheld the desolution of the duly elected Association of Local Government Employees Executives by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, describing it as a travesty of justice which would be redressed at the Supreme court.

Chairman of Oyo State ALGON Prince Ayodeji Abass- Aleshinloye had declared that it was an anomaly for the Governor to dissolve elected local government , just like the Federal government canot dissolve state government, even as he said they would approach the Supreme Court for redress.

The Minister said as a democrat , he was in alliance with ALGON’s decision to head to the Supreme court.

” The judgement of the Court of Appeal is unsatisfactory. I stand with ALGON’s bid for justice by heading to the Supreme Court which is the final arbiter in all legal matters. The journey to justice may look long, but we shall support ALGON to pursue this cause within the ambit of the law. This case will be pursued to its logical conclusion. ”

The All Progressive Congress-led Council Chairmen had approached the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan to reverse Governor Makinde’s decision to dissolve the duly elected ALGON Council