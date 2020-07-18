Minister backs Oyo ALGON Supreme Court Move

Saturday, July 18, 2020 6:43 pm


• Supreme Court of Nigeria

The  Minister  of Youth and Sports  Development, Mr. Sunday Dare  has faulted  the  ruling of the Court of appeal  which upheld   the desolution of the duly  elected  Association  of Local Government  Employees  Executives by  Oyo State Governor  Seyi Makinde,  describing it   as a travesty  of justice which would be redressed at the Supreme court. 

Chairman  of  Oyo  State ALGON Prince  Ayodeji Abass- Aleshinloye had declared  that it was an anomaly  for the Governor  to dissolve  elected local government  , just like the Federal government  canot  dissolve  state government,   even as he said they would approach  the Supreme  Court for redress.

The Minister  said as a democrat , he was in alliance  with  ALGON’s decision  to head to the Supreme court.

” The judgement  of the Court of Appeal  is unsatisfactory. I stand with ALGON’s bid for justice  by heading to the Supreme  Court which is the final arbiter in all legal matters. The journey  to justice may look long, but we shall support  ALGON to pursue this cause  within the ambit of the law. This case will be pursued to its  logical conclusion. ”

The All Progressive Congress-led Council  Chairmen  had approached the Court of Appeal  sitting in Ibadan to reverse  Governor  Makinde’s decision  to dissolve the duly elected  ALGON Council

