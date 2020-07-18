Police confront bandits, rescue 14 kidnapped women in Katsina

Saturday, July 18, 2020 6:21 pm


File: Nigerian Cops

The Police Command in Katsina has rescued 14 kidnapped women and recovered 90 animals.

Police spokesman, Mr Gambo Isah, a police superintendent, said this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

“On Saturday at about1:00hours, the DPO Dutsinma, led Operation Puff Adder to Kwantawama village, Dutsinma Local Government Area(LGA ), based on report that bandits numbering about 40 on motorcycles armed with AK47, attacked the village.

“The bandits kidnapped 14 women including children, and rustled a large number of animals.

“The team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and succeeded in dislodging them, rescuing the 14 women and recovering 30 cows and 60 sheep,” he said.

Isah further said the police also succeeded in arresting a suspected bandit, identified as Amadu Yusuf of Tudu village in Dutsinma LGA of the state

