World youth skills day: Foundation showcases artistic talents of slum kids

In commemoration of UN World Youth Skills Day, Slum Art foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) is showcase unique works of arts done by children living within the slum of Ijora/Badia in Lagos.

A statement by Adetuwanse Adenle, Co-founder of the foundation says that the online art exhibition to showcase the children’s creativity was in collaboration with two other NGOs, WEFOR GOOD organisation and One Delta Africa.

“The online exhibition is focussed to empower children living within slums through mentorship, restructuring of mindset and helping to build their creative talents.

“The aim is to showcase and auction their various paintings with magnificent storytelling to art lovers and donors looking to purchase the art pieces and support the foundation,’’ Adenle said.

He stated that, the idea of online exhibition was driven by the present reality of digital and online engagement in a COVID-19 era.

He further stated that, it was in line with the recent government policy which has maintained the closure of schools, aimed at protecting the vulnerable whilst combating the pandemic.

“The idea is to ensure that art lovers worldwide are able to experience paintings done by the children living in the slum.

“It is imperative to drive for an online sales exhibition where funds gotten will be redirected to the educational development of children involved in the paintings, their families and their immediate community.

“It will also help to showcase their exemplary character and the benefits of diligent work,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Representative of One Delta Africa, Shade Faari, has commended efforts by Slum Art foundation team to empower children within the ijora/Badia slum with useful skillsets and taking them off the streets.

Faari stated that, the partnership with Slum Art Foundation was geared towards raising funds to provide educational tablets and solar set-up within its training facility.

“It is to ensure that the children in the slum have access to mentors and training manuals while schools remain closed,’’ she said.

She urged interested participants in the online exhibition to visit:https://slumart.org/exhibition/

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Youth Skills Day is commemorated yearly on July 15, to highlight the opportunities and challenges that young people face in employment.

The theme for the 2020 edition is ‘Skills for a Resilient Youth