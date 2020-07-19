COVID-19: Buhari prays for Foreign Affairs Minister’s speedy recovery

COVID-19: Buhari prays for Foreign Affairs Minister’s speedy recovery

Sunday, July 19, 2020 9:45 pm


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday prayed for quick recovery of Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, after he tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic, and went into self isolation.

Buhari made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

The president described the minister as a strong pillar of his administration.

He commended him for working tirelessly to stem the spread of Coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Buhari also lauded Onyeama for ensuring the safety of Nigerians abroad.

“The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey Onyeama for his diligence in attracting international support for Nigeria to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic, and boost the economy.

“I wish him speedy recovery,” he said.

Onyeama had earlier on Sunday disclosed, via his Twitter handle, that he tested positive for the Coronavirus and has gone on self isolation.

He said: “Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately, this time, it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some, loose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    FAAC shares N651.18bn to FG, states, LGs in June
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Enugu records new 115 cases in 2 days to reach 675
    4 hours ago

    NDDC mismanagement, a collective indictment on Buhari’s government – Group
    5 hours ago

    Blow-by-blow account of how Arotile died- Nigerian Air Force in preliminary report
    6 hours ago

    I’ll return Edo to APC, Oshiomhole boasts
    6 hours ago

    Kidnappers yet to release late Edo Speaker’s wife – Family source
    7 hours ago

    Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram/ISWP commanders in Borno- Official
    8 hours ago

    Just in: Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, tests positive for COVID-19