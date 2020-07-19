COVID-19: Ekiti orders arrest of face mask defaulters

COVID-19: Ekiti orders arrest of face mask defaulters

Sunday, July 19, 2020 11:16 am


The Ekiti Government says it will begin to arrest those refusing to wear face masks in public places from Monday.

The Attorney General and Commisioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, on Sunday told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that there would henceforth be stiffer penalties for those who fail to comply.

The commissioner said Gov. Kayode Fayemi was particularly worried about the deliberate lack of compliance with most COVID-19 regulations in the state.

He said the governor had ordered full enforcement of all other COVID-19 regulations in the state.

The commissioner cited some of the precautionary regulations ignored by residents to include compulsory wearing of face masks in public places and observance of social distancing.

He explained further that mobile courts had been established to try offenders and impose adequate sanctions such as fines and community service.

The commissioner further explained that commercial motorcyclists as well as road transport workers whose passengers refused or neglect to wear face masks would be held liable.

He reiterated the commitment of the Fayemi administration to the protection of human rights while enforcing the regulations.

According to him, the Ministry of Justice has  already issued a directive ordering security agents to respect the rights of residents while discharging their duties

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    That Ondo State may not burn…
    2 hours ago

    NCDC alerts Nigerians on 12 key COVID-19 symptoms
    3 hours ago

    Gangster Chronicles
    3 hours ago

    Akpabio/Nunieh: Of sex and sleaze in high places
    13 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lagos, Kwara, Enugu lead as Nigeria confirms 653 new cases
    13 hours ago

    Why I returned to PDP – Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Roland Owie
    13 hours ago

    Edo 2020: LG vice chairman alleges threat to life over refusal to join PDP
    14 hours ago

    Aubameyang fires Arsenal past Man City into FA Cup final