I’ll return Edo to APC, Oshiomhole boasts

Sunday, July 19, 2020 4:11 pm


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke

Immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has boasted that he will wrestle Edo state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and return it to the APC, come September 19, 2020.

Oshiomhole disclosed this Saturday night while addressing his kinsmen and supporters at his Iyamho country home, in Etsako West local government area of the state.

He vowed to team up with other members of the APC to reclaim the state, having successfully driven away the common enemies in his party.

He stated that his mission was to bring Edo back to the parts of sustainable development and entrench a government that would consolidate on his achievements, especially in the provision of basic infrastructure.

“We want to return to the government of the people by the people and for the people.

“We have a common mission, to bring Edo back to the parts of sustainable development.

“I am back and ready for Edo, my home state.

“The snake that entered our family home, God has driven the snake out to where he belongs.

“I have come home to join you and start the process of reclaiming the house back to the family of APC.

“If the people say yes and God says yes, there is no man born of a woman that can say no.

“So, now, I have only one mission and I know it is our common mission, to bring Edo back to the parts of sustainable development.

“We shall bring back the era of red roof. We want to bring back roads with drainage. We want to bring back those lovely days when we engage our youths and we mix-up with the elders,” Oshiomhole said.

