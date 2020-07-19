Just in: Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, tests positive for COVID-19

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama on Sunday announced that he is heading for an isolation facility after his latest test for coronavirus returned positive result.

The Minister said the positive results came from his fourth COVID-19 test on his official twitter handle on Sunday.

Onyeama tweeted: “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”