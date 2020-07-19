Police arrest 3 robbery suspects in Ogun

Sunday, July 19, 2020 11:12 pm


Officers of Ogun Police Command have arrested three suspected highway robbers at Alapako area along Lagos Ibadan express way part of the state.
The suspects: Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu and Ayuba Buhari were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Owode Egba division that a Mazda bus has been forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers and the occupants are being dispossessed of their belongings.
Upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba SP Mathew Ediae quickly led his anti robbery team to the scene, on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were chased into the bush where three of them were apprehended.
The two victims of the robbery operation, Oluwakemi Oyegade who was dispossessed of N545,000 (five hundred and forty-five thousand) and one itel phone as well as the driver Zacheaus Olaniyi were rescued to the station.
The two victims told the police that the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped their vehicle consequent upon which they started beating them with matchet before dispossessing them of their valuables.
Items recovered from the suspects are include a sum of N99,700 and one itel phone.
Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to special anti robbery squads SARS for discreet investigation and prosecution.
