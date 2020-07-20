APC guber ticket: 4 aspirants step down for Akeredolu

Over 3000 delegates in APC from across the 203 wards of Ondo State will elect the flagbearer of the party ahead of the October 10 Governorship election in the state at the ongoing primary holding in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The aspirants still in the race as at the time of writing this story are: Olusola Oke, Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Isaac Kekemeke, and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.

Odimayo also threw his weight behind the candidature of the incumbent Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

He announced his withdrawal from the election in a personally signed statement to newsmen in Abuja.

“As an aspirant and stakeholder in our great party, I have come out with a bold and courageous decision.

“I have risen the hope of the common people that the future is here, I have shown a new and brighter direction of politicking.

“I have changed the old narrative for a new and proper way to good and all-embracing governance.

“With these strong beliefs and in the spirit of sportsmanship and party supremacy, I have resolved as follows:

“After series of meetings and consultations with the top hierarchy of our party both the national and state levels, fellow contestants, leaders, elders and other stakeholders, I will not be participating in the primary.

“I thereby pledge my full support and that of my team and political family members to our governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to emerge as the candidate of our party.

“I remain a committed and loyal member of APC with members of my campaign council and my supporters across the 18 local government areas in the state.

“As a stakeholder and loyal party man, I have since, directed my delegates in the primary election to cast their votes for Gov. Akeredolu to help him to win the election and emerge as APC candidate for the governorship election.

The primary is scheduled for July 20 while the governorship election will come up on Oct. 10.