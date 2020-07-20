Buhari mourns friend, political associate, Ismaila Isa Funtua

Buhari mourns friend, political associate, Ismaila Isa Funtua

Monday, July 20, 2020 11:44 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari with a friend and political associate, late Malam Samaila Isa Funtua (R) Funtua died on Monday night, July 20, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the passing of his long-time friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

Funtua was life patron of the International Press Institute (IPI) and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

The President’s condolence message was released by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari condoled with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all associates of the former President of NPAN, especially the media industry on the loss.

The President described late Funtua as “greatly admired and respected’’.

According to the Nigerian leader, the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as “Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey’’.

The President prayed to Allah for the repose of Funtua’s soul and to grant the family, strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Isa Funtua, the founding Managing Director of Kaduna based Democrat Newspaper died on Monday night.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Warri-Itakpe Rail: Residents eager for operations to commence – Official
    2 hours ago

    Ohakim mourns Izuogu: He was never desperate for power, political patronage
    2 hours ago

    Sukuk: Fashola receives N162bn for construction of 44 roads
    2 hours ago

    MPC retains MPR at 12.5%, holds other policy parameters constant
    2 hours ago

    NDDC probe: Akpabio says not aware of contract award to Committee’s chair
    3 hours ago

    60 convicted over face mask violation in Ekiti
    3 hours ago

    Former NPAN President, Isa Funtua is dead
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Umahi to sack 1,000 aides