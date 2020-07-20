Covid-19: NIPRD boss reveals findings on Madagascar’s drug

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has finally stated results from evaluation and analysis of Madagascar’s aclaimed for the Coronavirus disease, named ‘COVID Organics.’ The institute explained that although CVO is safe and reduces frequency of cough, it is not an effective cure for Covid-19 as claimed.

The Institute through it’s Director General, Dr. Obi Adugwe said the drug, which contains majorly Artemisia annua, reduces frequency of cough with maximum dose, producing an effect equivalent to that produced by the centrally acting cough-D dihydrocodeine.

NIPRD however said it will further investigate the drug’s effect on tracheal mucus expectoration, according to Abuja Reporters.

The institute said:

“Safety studies show that COVID ORGANICS (CVO) products do not alter the normal physiology of the animals.

“CVO caused a significant decrease in the platelet counts although the values are within the physiological range for Wistar rats.”

“The increase in alkaline phosphatase observed in the CVO female group may indicate a cause of concern although the values are within the physiological ranges for Wistar rats and this was not observed in the organs.

“On the whole CVO can be considered safe based on the model used which did not cover other routes of administration, effects of long-term use, or organ histological evaluation of the test systems.

“CVO reduced cough frequency with the maximum dose tested producing an effect equivalent to that produced by the centrally acting cough-suppressant, dihydrocodeine.

“To further characterise this product based on its effect on the respiratory tract, it will be important to investigate its effect on tracheal mucus expectoration.

“While CVO dose-dependently reduced general febrile response, the effect was not sustained and was less than for indomethacin.”

Adigwe, also said: “Well, I cannot tell you what they have done. I can only tell you what we have done here.

”The analysis we gave in our report is more detail than anything that had come from their country.