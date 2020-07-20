Covid-19: NIPRD boss reveals findings on Madagascar’s drug

Covid-19: NIPRD boss reveals findings on Madagascar’s drug

Monday, July 20, 2020 7:48 am


File: Fighting Coronavirus


The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has finally stated results from evaluation and analysis of Madagascar’s aclaimed for the Coronavirus disease, named ‘COVID Organics.’ The institute explained that although CVO is safe and reduces frequency of cough, it is not an effective cure for Covid-19 as claimed.

The Institute through it’s Director General, Dr. Obi Adugwe said the drug, which contains majorly Artemisia annua, reduces frequency of cough with maximum dose, producing an effect equivalent to that produced by the centrally acting cough-D dihydrocodeine.

NIPRD however said it will further investigate the drug’s effect on tracheal mucus expectoration, according to Abuja Reporters.

The institute said:
“Safety studies show that COVID ORGANICS (CVO) products do not alter the normal physiology of the animals.

“CVO caused a significant decrease in the platelet counts although the values are within the physiological range for Wistar rats.”

“The increase in alkaline phosphatase observed in the CVO female group may indicate a cause of concern although the values are within the physiological ranges for Wistar rats and this was not observed in the organs.

“On the whole CVO can be considered safe based on the model used which did not cover other routes of administration, effects of long-term use, or organ histological evaluation of the test systems.

“CVO reduced cough frequency with the maximum dose tested producing an effect equivalent to that produced by the centrally acting cough-suppressant, dihydrocodeine.

“To further characterise this product based on its effect on the respiratory tract, it will be important to investigate its effect on tracheal mucus expectoration.

“While CVO dose-dependently reduced general febrile response, the effect was not sustained and was less than for indomethacin.”

Adigwe, also said: “Well, I cannot tell you what they have done. I can only tell you what we have done here.

”The analysis we gave in our report is more detail than anything that had come from their country.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Zamfara: Bandits surrender 50 guns, compensated with 100 cows in one week
    59 mins ago

    UTME: JAMB releases guidelines for first, second choice admissions
    1 hour ago

    Osun United FC’s ownership under investigation – Commissioner
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Edo leads as Nigeria announces 556 new infections
    4 hours ago

    BBNaija and Nigeria’s Skewed Reward System
    9 hours ago

    The search for happiness
    9 hours ago

    Messi breaks top goalscorer record after Barca’s final day win
    10 hours ago

    Troops kill 17 bandits, rescue 2 kidnapped girls in Katsina