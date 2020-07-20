Drama as Acting NDDC MD slumps at National Assembly

Drama as Acting NDDC MD slumps at National Assembly

Monday, July 20, 2020 1:47 pm


Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Monday, collapsed during investigative hearing while answering questions from lawmakers at the ongoing N40 billion irregular expenditures in the commission.

The members had asked Pondie to explain the N642 million paid to a company known as Clear Point Communication.

The lawmakers also asked the Pondie to explain the N536 million paid for Save Life Campaign in the oil rich region and to prove that there were all budgeted for in the 2019 Appropriation Act.

Pondie told the lawmakers that N642 million paid to Clear Point Communication to train locals and to help locate and identify NDDC projects in the area.

Pondie, however, could not confirm that the payments were budgeted for, asking the lawmakers to give him time to provide the budget.

In the process, Pondie collapsed, sweating profusely and was carried out for first aid and medical attention.

The hearing was then adjourned for 30 minutes to all members and guest go for tea break. Details later

Details later

