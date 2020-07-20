Ohakim mourns Izuogu: He was never desperate for power, political patronage

Ohakim mourns Izuogu: He was never desperate for power, political patronage

Monday, July 20, 2020 10:54 pm


Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu, right, gave the world a completely indigenous made in Nigeria vehicle, Z-600

Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, a former Governor of Imo State, has joined other prominent Nigerians to mourn a fellow compatriot, brother and elder statesman, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu, who passed away on Saturday 19 July, 2020.
In a statement he signed today, he wrote that a lot had been said and written about this illustrious Nigerian especially concerning his pioneering efforts, more than two decades ago, at gifting the world with a completely indigenous made in Nigeria vehicle, Z-600.
Dr. Izuogu’s passage, as Ohakim put it, comes at a most significant time because it coincides with a period during which Nigeria, nay Africa, is passing through pains that would not have been as excruciating as we are experiencing had our past leaders paid attention to the strategic imperative of capacity building, whether individual or collective.
Engineer Izuogu, according to him, showed uncommon capacity that came from a combination of personal talent, training and exposure but which, unfortunately, was not harnessed; “for the same reason that makes our country a most vivid illustration of the metaphor of an aero plane which took off but never able to gain altitude. He certainly was not the only Nigerian whose ingenuity was so shoddily treated but his death at a period like this offers us a good opportunity for introspection.
Ohakim added: “Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu was also a brilliant politician who was never a victim of desperate quest for power or political patronage. He might not be the author of ‘Politics Without Bitterness’ but it was he who manifested its tenets in practical terms.
We can pay him no greater tribute than to strive, from now onwards, to uphold his most cherished ideals particularly that of a rancour-free polity in which the interest of the people takes paramount over personal ambition.
My family and I join other well meaning Nigerians to pray the good Lord to grant him eternal rest.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Sukuk: Fashola receives N162bn for construction of 44 roads
    36 mins ago

    MPC retains MPR at 12.5%, holds other policy parameters constant
    46 mins ago

    NDDC probe: Akpabio says not aware of contract award to Committee’s chair
    1 hour ago

    60 convicted over face mask violation in Ekiti
    1 hour ago

    Former NPAN President, Isa Funtua is dead
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Umahi to sack 1,000 aides
    2 hours ago

    Fani- Kayode bags traditional title in Zamfara
    2 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Court strikes out ADP suit