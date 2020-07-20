Ondo 2020: Voting begins as APC members choose flag bearer

Ondo 2020: Voting begins as APC members choose flag bearer

Monday, July 20, 2020 6:00 pm


Akeredolu

Voting has commenced at the Dome venue of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Gov. Yahaya Bello, the Chairman of the APC Primary Election, maintained that 12 aspirants were vying through indirect primary for the ticket, three had announced they had stepped down for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

NAN reports that those who stepped down hours before the primary were Ife Oyedele, Abraham Olusegun and Jimi Odimayo.

NAN also reports that only Akeredolu, Sola Iji, Isaacs Kekemeke, Olusola Oke and Olayide Adelami were the aspirants present at the venue of the primary as at the time of filing this report.

Gov. Bello, who had said the primary was in fulfilment of the party’ constitution, recalled that he had interacted with all the aspirants on Sunday.

The chairman also explained that he had inspected the venue and was satisfied with the ongoing exercise.

Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state’s Publicity Secretary, said that no fewer than 3,146 delegates were drawn from the 203 wards across the state.

NAN reports that there was heavy presence of security personnel to check breakdown of law and order

