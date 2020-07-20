Ondo APC Guber Primary: Another aspirant steps down for Akeredolu

Ondo APC Guber Primary: Another aspirant steps down for Akeredolu

Monday, July 20, 2020 12:54 pm


Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor


The shape of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship Primary scheduled for today is becoming clearer. Just few hours to the election another aspirant, Dr. Olusegun Abraham has stepped down from the contest in support of the incumbent Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Governor made the development known through announced his twitter account. He said: “I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition. Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State.”

Dr Abraham is the second aspirant to step down for the Governor in the last 24 hours. Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele had yesterday stepped down for the Governor and declare his support for him.

