Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Gen. Jemibewon At 80

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Gen. Jemibewon At 80

Monday, July 20, 2020 12:15 pm


General David Jemibewon

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated former governor of the old Western State and later Oyo State, retired General David Jemibewon on the occasion of his 80 years birthday celebration.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Gboyega Akosile described the former Minister of Police Affairs as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, who used his elevated positions for the betterment of the people he served.

The Governor said General Jemibewon is one of the few Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country, and left with impeccable records.

He said: “You made great achievements as military governor of the old Western State and later Oyo State, where you governed for three years during the military regime.

“You administered the State, with a clear mind focused on improving the lives of the people of Western region and later, those of Oyo State. There were no criminal records or allegations of corruption leveled against you during and after your service.

“Your brilliance and administrative prowess were displayed during your tenure as Minister of Police Affairs in the cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo, after the return of democracy in 1999.

“You introduced a five-year recovery plan for the Nigeria police, proposed the injection of additional 33,000 police officers into the nation’s security force to cope with the internal security and setting up of the Nigeria Police Service Commission.

Sanwo-Olu added that Gen. Jemibewon’s worldview, which is that democracy should be used as system of government for the attainment of sustainable development for the people, resonates well with him and his government.

He said: “as you celebrate a major milestone, we pray that God will increase you in good health to enable you render more service to humanity. Happy birthday, sir.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 seconds ago

    Ondo APC Guber Primary: Another aspirant steps down for Akeredolu
    12 mins ago

    Corruption, the Devaluation of the Human Spirit and the Futures of Black Humanity (1).
    4 hours ago

    Zamfara: Bandits surrender 50 guns, compensated with 100 cows in one week
    5 hours ago

    UTME: JAMB releases guidelines for first, second choice admissions
    5 hours ago

    Osun United FC’s ownership under investigation – Commissioner
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: NIPRD boss reveals findings on Madagascar’s drug
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Edo leads as Nigeria announces 556 new infections
    8 hours ago

    BBNaija and Nigeria’s Skewed Reward System