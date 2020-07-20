Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Gen. Jemibewon At 80

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated former governor of the old Western State and later Oyo State, retired General David Jemibewon on the occasion of his 80 years birthday celebration.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Gboyega Akosile described the former Minister of Police Affairs as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, who used his elevated positions for the betterment of the people he served.

The Governor said General Jemibewon is one of the few Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country, and left with impeccable records.

He said: “You made great achievements as military governor of the old Western State and later Oyo State, where you governed for three years during the military regime.

“You administered the State, with a clear mind focused on improving the lives of the people of Western region and later, those of Oyo State. There were no criminal records or allegations of corruption leveled against you during and after your service.

“Your brilliance and administrative prowess were displayed during your tenure as Minister of Police Affairs in the cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo, after the return of democracy in 1999.

“You introduced a five-year recovery plan for the Nigeria police, proposed the injection of additional 33,000 police officers into the nation’s security force to cope with the internal security and setting up of the Nigeria Police Service Commission.

Sanwo-Olu added that Gen. Jemibewon’s worldview, which is that democracy should be used as system of government for the attainment of sustainable development for the people, resonates well with him and his government.

He said: “as you celebrate a major milestone, we pray that God will increase you in good health to enable you render more service to humanity. Happy birthday, sir.”