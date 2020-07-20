Thunberg receives million-euro-prize for humanity

Thunberg receives million-euro-prize for humanity

Monday, July 20, 2020 3:35 pm


Greta Thunberg: Credit DW

Environmental Activist, Greta Thunberg, on Monday received the prize for humanity of the Portuguese Gulbenkian Foundation and was awarded 1 million euros (1.1 million dollars).

The 17-year-old Thunberg received the prize for her fight against climate change and the ecological crisis.

The activist, who is the first person to receive the prize, was selected among 136 nominees from 43 countries.

The Head of the jury, Jorge Sampaio, said a great majority of jury members voted in favour of Thunberg.

He emphasized that the form in which Thunberg managed to mobilise the younger generations for the climate cause, and her determination to change a status quo that stubbornly resist change, had made her one of today’s most extraordinary personalities.

“This means a lot to me, and I hope that it will help me do more good in the world,” Thunberg had said while expressing appreciation through her Twitter handle.

She said the prize money would be donated through her foundation to organisations and projects working to combat climate change and ecological degradation ,especially in the Global South, where people were most affected.(dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    IGP decorates DIG Oyebade and other promoted senior Police Officers
    44 mins ago

    Police parade 33 kidnappers, 10 robbery suspects in Adamawa
    1 hour ago

    How 29 detainees escaped from police station’s cell in Abia – PPRO
    2 hours ago

    APC guber ticket: 4 aspirants step down for Akeredolu
    3 hours ago

    Drama as Acting NDDC MD slumps at National Assembly
    3 hours ago

    The fruitlessness of an Okonjo-Iweala leadership of WTO
    4 hours ago

    Ondo APC Guber Primary: Another aspirant steps down for Akeredolu
    4 hours ago

    Corruption, the Devaluation of the Human Spirit and the Futures of Black Humanity (1).