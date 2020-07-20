Zamfara: Bandits surrender 50 guns, compensated with 100 cows in one week

Monday, July 20, 2020 8:43 am


Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle

The Zamfara Government has given out 100 cows for 50 guns surrendered by bandits operating in the state government’s two cows for every gun returned deal introduced as parts of efforts to curb banditry in the State.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Bello Mutawalle, Mr. Zalani Bappa, however, said the deal was not designed to compensate bandits,  but to encourage those who are rady among them to embrace a new way of life to go into cattle rearing.

Bappa was quoted by THISDAY newspaper as confirming that the state government has built a Ruga settlement at Maradun part of the state for the resettlement of the repentant bandits.

“Just within a week, scores of bandits surrendered about 50 weapons to the government,” he stated.

He added that the special military operation going on in the state is also yielding the desired results while appealing to more bandits to embrace the amnesty offer.

“Last week, military operations in the state led to the killing of scores of bandits with the rescue of many held captive and the recovery of 200 cattle,” he said.

