4 dead as car plunges into Ososa River in Ogun

4 dead as car plunges into Ososa River in Ogun

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 3:08 pm


The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said four persons died, while two others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a commercial vehicle plunged into Ososa River on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Akinbiyi said that an eyewitness told the TRACE personnel that the car marked GGE 596 DV was coming from Ijebu Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident occurred about 10.20 a.m.

He said that the accident was due to speeding.

Akinbiyi said that six persons, comprised of five males and a female were involved in the accident that led to the death of the four, including the female.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary, Ogun, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the hospital.

Akinbiyi warned motorists against speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Police arrest headmaster for allegedly raping 10-year-old pupil in Yobe
    16 mins ago

    Man bags life imprisonment for defiling 2-year-old girl in Ogun
    21 mins ago

    Access Bank completes processes to acquire Kenya’s Transnational Bank
    43 mins ago

    Mali Crisis: Buhari Receives Briefing from Jonathan
    2 hours ago

    Okediran appointed Secretary-General, Pan African Writers Association
    3 hours ago

    Lotto War: Western Lotto Reacts To Protest By Federal High Court 
    3 hours ago

    Video: Yemi Sodimu releases video on NDDC probe, “Hon Minister, it’s ok, it’s ok!”
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: Group donates palliatives in Kogi East