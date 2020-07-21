Covid-19: Group donates palliatives in Kogi East

A group, the Igala/Bassa Relief and Development Initiative (ReDI), has donated palliatives to vulnerable and far flung communities in Igala/Bassa Homeland, Kogi East Senatorial District to press forward, it’s sensitization against the COVID-19 Pandemic in the zone.

The items donated include; bags of rice, face masks and Shields, sanitizers and IR-Thermometers to aid the people to comply with the Covid-19 protocols.

Flagging off the intervention and distribution of the palliatives by Attah Igala, His Royal Majesty, Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni ll at his Palace in Idah Monday the National Coordinator of Igala/Bassa Relief and Development Initiative, Alhaji Yakubu Abdullahi said the gesture was part of their broad intervention programme to change the deploring and drenching compliance status of the worsening economic and social integrity of the people in times of disasters and pandemics like the COVID-19.

The National Coordinator disclosed that the group in addition to progressively providing palliatives to the homeland, is also involved in the responsive sensitization of the communities and peoples on COVID-19.

He said the obvious ignorance of the people would create havoc in the future, and must be prevented by all Igala/Bassa sons and daughters.

“As a group, Igala/Bassa ReDI is worried about the low level of awareness on the novel Coronavirus and will not relent in contributing our quota towards enlightenment and cushioning the effect of the disruptions caused by actions against the disease.

The Attah Igala and President Kogi State Traditional Council, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni ll, while speaking at the flag off ceremony, commended Igala/Bassa ReDI for it’s initiatives to care for the poor and vulnerable in the far flung communities. He called on other organizations and spirited individuals to emulate the exemplary gesture of Igala/Bassa ReDI to address the rural needs in the homeland.

The first phase of the distribution of ReDI palliatives commenced with Akpataega and Ugwuoda communities in Idah and Ibaji local government areas of Kogi state with beneficiaries expressing joy and happiness.

Spokesman of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Egwaba Ochijenu thanked the donors for their help with the assurance to make judicious use of the palliatives and sensitization.