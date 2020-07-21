Covid-19: Ogun enlightens Hoteliers, Beer Sellers

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

As part of preparations in lifting ban on other business operations, Ogun State Government through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in conjunction with Ministry of Health has enlightened Hoteliers Association of Nigeria (HAN) and Beer Sellers Association of Nigeria (BSAN), Ogun State Chapters, on Covid-19 safety and preventive measures.

Speaking at a meeting held at June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo said, the move was necessary before government could consider reopening of all businesses, hinting that the Ministry would also go round to monitor their level of compliance.

“In as much as the government is passionate about the survival of your businesses, it is also actively working on the safety of citizens as regards coronavirus; therefore, the two have to be balanced before lifting the ban on the operation of your businesses,” he stated.

In her contribution, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker revealed that the State had been able to manage the virus successfully, with about 60 to 65 percent patients discharged, while imploring the associations to adhere strictly to the measures specified at the meeting.

The Director of Public Health, Dr. Festus Soyinka, while delivering a lecture, pointed out that, though Covid-19 could be contracted when in direct contact with the carrier of the virus or indirectly by touching contaminated surfaces, highlighting the proper use of face mask, frequent washing of hands, alongside use of hand sanitizers.

According to Soyinka, other measures be taken to prevent being infected with the virus, after reopening of the businesses include; use of Infrared Thermometer to check body temperature, disinfecting and regular sanitizing of surfaces, maintaining physical distance, among others.

In their separate remarks, the President of HAN, Otunba Segun Timi and BSAN, Comrade Ibrahim Sodunke, pledged their readiness to comply with the laid down regulations, noting that the pandemic had jeopardised their businesses and rendered them bankrupt