Dangote truck kill father and son in Lokoja

Dangote truck kill father and son in Lokoja

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 10:54 pm



A truck belonging to Dangote Cement Company was in the early hours of Tuesday set ablazed by a mob in Lokoja the Kogi State capital. Tragedy struck when the truck knocked down a middle-aged man and his two sons.

Passersby constituted themselves into a mob to attack the truck and set it ablaze. The man whose identity could not be readily ascertained was on a motorcycle with two of his sons heading towards Chari Maigumeri Army barracks when the truck rammed into them.

The truck, which had lost control, killed the man and one of his sons on the spot. The second son was however lucky to have jumped from the bike but hit the pavement and sustained serious injuries.

The state police command while confirming the unfortunate incident said that the truck lost control at the zone 8 roundabout and crushed a pedestrian and injured one other person who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, the incident made the people of the area to take law into their hands and set the truck ablaze. He however confirmed the death of one person while the identity of the other one injured could not be immediately ascertained. He said that he is receiving medical attention in the hospital while a full scale investigation into the matter has commenced, but however said that normalcy has been restored to the area. 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Ngige: How suspended NSITF management misappropriated N48bn
    26 mins ago

    FIRS clarifies stamp duty rates, others
    35 mins ago

    Nigerians mourn as Malam Isa Funtua is buried in Abuja
    45 mins ago

    NUJ condemns attack on Journalist by Kogi Governor’s security men
    3 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Bid to kick out Ajayi from PDP primary fails
    3 hours ago

    Rivers: Chairman of Ogbe-Egbema-Ndoni LGA allegedly impeached
    4 hours ago

    Rivers APC crisis: Contempt suit against Amaechi’s loyalists suffers setback
    4 hours ago

    Friends mourn doctor killed in road accident 48 hours after NYSC