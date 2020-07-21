Dangote truck kill father and son in Lokoja



A truck belonging to Dangote Cement Company was in the early hours of Tuesday set ablazed by a mob in Lokoja the Kogi State capital. Tragedy struck when the truck knocked down a middle-aged man and his two sons.

Passersby constituted themselves into a mob to attack the truck and set it ablaze. The man whose identity could not be readily ascertained was on a motorcycle with two of his sons heading towards Chari Maigumeri Army barracks when the truck rammed into them.

The truck, which had lost control, killed the man and one of his sons on the spot. The second son was however lucky to have jumped from the bike but hit the pavement and sustained serious injuries.

The state police command while confirming the unfortunate incident said that the truck lost control at the zone 8 roundabout and crushed a pedestrian and injured one other person who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, the incident made the people of the area to take law into their hands and set the truck ablaze. He however confirmed the death of one person while the identity of the other one injured could not be immediately ascertained. He said that he is receiving medical attention in the hospital while a full scale investigation into the matter has commenced, but however said that normalcy has been restored to the area.