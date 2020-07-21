Friends mourn doctor killed in road accident 48 hours after NYSC

Iroegbu, female medical doctor,crushed to death in Auto accident,

48 hours after passing out as NYSC member at Onne, Port Harcourt

Outpouring of ceaseless grief by friends, family and Colleagues

Described as “vivacious lady with free spirit”

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

For her friends and family members, it was a dream cut short and a tragedy cut too deep to bear.

Yet, the twist in the fate of Urenna Samuel Iroegbu is one that must evoke sympathy and even, a few tear drops from strangers who have not heard of her until Thursday July 18 when the joy of completion of the National Youth Services Corps turns tragic for the medical doctor along Onne-Ogoni road in Eleme local government area, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

Iroegbu was on her back to the home of her parents in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital that Saturday after passing out from NYSC two days earlier.

It was a fateful journey the Optometry graduate of Imo State University, Owerri, described by her friends as “vivacious and with a free spirit,” never completed.

Eyewitnesses to the accident said the commercial vehicle conveying Iroegbu and other passengers was forced to drive against the traffic due to a broken down truck on their right of way.

But it was a tragic turn as speeding, heavy duty on the lane rammed into the vehicle, resulting into a ghastly accident.

The sketchy account of the accident revealed that concerned members of the public rushed the passengers in the vehicle to a private hospital in Onne town, but Dr Iroegbu never came back alive. She died at midnight.

The death of Iroegbu has been met with outpouring of emotions by friends, colleagues and fellow Youth Corps members since the news of the tragedy broke.

A friend of the deceased, Martha Udoka, who posted photographs of the deceased on Facebook, expressed sadness over the incident.

Udoka wrote, “Urenna Samuel Iroegbu you’ve shattered our hearts. Just two days after your NYSC POP (Passing Out Parade) and you are no more, how? This wasn’t part of the plans we had. No! We had greater plans. Now you’ve left your family and us, your friends.