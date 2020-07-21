Jubilation, as kidnappers release wife of late former Edo Assembly Speaker

By Jethro Ibileke

Respite has finally come the way of family members of the late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Zakawanu Garuba, following the release of the wife, Hajia Hassana Garuba, and her driver by their kidnappers.

It was gathered that they were released from captivity late Monday night.

Mrs. Garuba and her driver who were part of an advance party dispatched to await the arrival of the corpse of her late husband, were kidnapped a few hours after the sudden death of the former Speaker on Saturday, along the kidnapper-infested Okene-Abuja highway.

The abduction of Mrs. Garuba had added to the grief of the family members who were still mourning the demise of the late Speaker.

Her release from captivity however lightened the mood of the family members and the entire Auchi residents.

A family source said she was freed along with driver by the kidnappers and handed over to those who negotiated the ransom money at Okpella, a border town between Edo and Kogi states.

It was gathered that friends and associates of the late politician had to cough out about N15 million to secure their freedom.

A younger brother of the late politician, Mr. Kadiri Garuba who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki others who shared in the family’s pain and agony.

It would be recalled that Hajia Garuba was also abducted a few years ago, along Benin/Auchi highway, around Ehor, in Uhumwode local government area of the state.