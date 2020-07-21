Just in: Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship ticket by landslide

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 12:43 am


Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the venue of the primary on Monday

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was on Monday evening declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket for the Ondo October 10 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu wins the primary held at Dove Centre, Akure by landslide, defeating all his opponent in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

Final result of the primary presided over by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State shows that the Governor scored 2,811 votes to defeating seven other aspirants.

His closest opponent, Olusola Oke scored 262 votes while Isaac Kekemeke came third with 19 votes.

