Nigerians mourn as Malam Isa Funtua is buried in Abuja

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, in his condolence message in Lagos on Tuesday described Funtua as a rare individual of immense talents, abilities and generosity.
Tinubu said they spoke two days before his demise, as they often and he still spoke vibrantly, with his trademark logic and deep knowledge.
The former governor said they ended their conversation agreeing to resume soon and there was no indication that, that would be their last interaction.
Tinubu noted that he had the distinct honour of knowing Funtua for many years.
“Mallam Funtua loved our nation with uncompromising passion having served Nigeria with dedication and commitment at different times in many important capacities.
“He wanted the best for the country and its people and worked diligently in his private capacity to advance the course of Nigeria.
“As a long-time friend, associate and in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as a strong buttress of support for the president and for his progressive administration.
“I commiserate with the president at this time for we have suffered the loss of another person of great intellect and extraordinary character.
“Our national family mourns deeply because of this unexpected departure, may Allah give our president the added strength and grace to overcome this loss,” he said.
Tinubu added that he mourned with the immediate and extended Funtua family who had lost a father and patriarch.
The former governor said his condolences to Gov. Aminu Masari of Kastina, Waziri of Katsina State and the Funtua Community.
He asked Almighty Allah to accept the soul of Mallam Funtua and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus.
Also, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the death of Mallam Isa Funtua.
In a condolence message issued in Abuja by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu extolled the virtues of late Funtua and noted that the deceased would be remembered for his patriotism and selflessness.
While acknowledging his contributions to social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu described Funtua’s death as a huge loss to the country.
The lawmaker commiserated with President Buhari, the government and people of Katsina.
The former governor of Abia urged the Funtua family to sustain the good legacies of the deceased.
Kalu said that he received the news of the demise of the prominent industrialist and Chairman, Bulet International Construction Company with sadness.
He said, “Funtua was a statesman, who contributed to national development in different capacities in the private and public spheres of life.
“The late industrialist lived a purposeful life and left behind remarkable legacies for his family, associates and loved ones to emulate.
Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed sadness over the death of the media mogul and former Minister.
The National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja, commiserated with President Buhari over the death of Funtua, ” who was the president’s very close confidant, long-time friend and associate.”
Ologbondiyan said late Funtua would be remembered for the roles he played in different capacities toward the development of the nation.
He said Funtua’s contributions as a former minister, an outstanding publisher and life patron of the International Press Institute (IPI) and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) were noteworthy.
“The PDP condoles with Mallam Isa Funtua’s family, the media industry as well as the government and people of Katsina state, and prays God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed,” he said. )
