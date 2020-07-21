Rivers APC crisis: Contempt suit against Amaechi’s loyalists suffers setback

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The contempt proceedings brought against Isacc Ogbogbula, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Sokonte Davies and others who are chieftains of Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, Chibuike Amaechi, the Minister for Transportation by Igo Aguma suffered set back at the State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Aguma, a loyalist of Senator Magnus Abe, who is contending for the control of Rivers chapter of APC with the Minister of Transportation was recognised as the acting chairman of the party in Rivers by a Rivers High Court sitting in Port Harcourt. But arising from a recent meeting, at Senator Andrew Uchendu’s house in Port Harcourt, some statutory members of the party had announced his suspension as the acting chairman of APC. leading to the filing of the contempt charge.

But the suit cannot go on due to the inability of Oru Kingsley, the counsel to Aguma, to serve the respondents his originating summons.

When the case was called, Kingsley requested for more time, stating that he just served the respondents’ counsel just two days ago, noting that the respondents still have time to respond to the motion.

On his part, the Counsel to the respondents, Dike Kingsley, argued that there was no proof of service to show, but he did not oppose to the request for adjournment.

The Presiding Judge, Justice George Omereji after listening to both counsels adjourned to the 29th of July 2020 for report of service of contempt proceedings.

However, while speaking to journalists outside the Courtroom, Collins Dike, Counsel to Respondents said the applicant requested for adjournment since the proof of serve was not found, adding that the court adjourned to show proof of serves to the respondents.