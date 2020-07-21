Rivers: Chairman of Ogbe-Egbema-Ndoni LGA allegedly impeached

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 8:06 pm


Odili

The Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government Council Chairman, Ambassador Victor Ifeanyi Odili, has reportedly been impeached by 2/3rd of the Council’s legislative Assembly for alleged gross misconduct and failure in discharging his executive duty properly.
The reason given by the LGA legislative Assembly for the impeachment was embezzlement of funds.
 They claimed that Odili embezzled a loan of N150 million to build a new market.
No reaction has far come the allegedly impeached Chairman, Victor Ifeanyi Odili at the time of filing this report.
More details later… ( See copies of impeachment proceedings below)

