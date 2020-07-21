Security agents kill 4 gunmen in Kogi

Nemesis caught up with some men of the underworld in Kogi State on Sunday evening. A patrol team of vigilante and police officials foiled a kidnap attempt along Lokoja-Okene highway, killing four of the suspected kidnappers.

An eyewitness said four of the suspects were shot and killed when they tried to abduct travellers about 6.30pm.

The News reports that in recent times Gunmen have renewed their operation especially on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja road killing, maiming and kidnapping their victims. This prompted the state security adviser, Comdr Jerry Omodara (rtd.) to deploy men of the state vigilante services to the road to complement efforts of the state police command.

The effort, it appears, paid off on Sunday when four of the suspected kidnappers were reportedly killed along the route. Police spokesman William Aya, a Deputy Superintendent, said he would contact police authorities in the area before commenting on the incident.