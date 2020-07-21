Security agents kill 4 gunmen in Kogi

Security agents kill 4 gunmen in Kogi

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:38 am


Masked gunmen


Nemesis caught up with some men of the underworld in Kogi State on Sunday evening. A patrol team of vigilante and police officials foiled a kidnap attempt along Lokoja-Okene highway, killing four of the suspected kidnappers.

An eyewitness said four of the suspects were shot and killed when they tried to abduct travellers about 6.30pm.

The News reports that in recent times Gunmen have renewed their operation especially on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja road killing, maiming and kidnapping their victims. This prompted the state security adviser, Comdr Jerry Omodara (rtd.) to deploy men of the state vigilante services to the road to complement efforts of the state police command.

The effort, it appears, paid off on Sunday when four of the suspected kidnappers were reportedly killed along the route. Police spokesman William Aya, a Deputy Superintendent, said he would contact police authorities in the area before commenting on the incident. 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 seconds ago

    Reps probe Ngige, Saleh over sack of NSITF, MBET, TCN managements
    13 mins ago

    Lagos Bus Service announces fare hike, gets approval to ply BRT corridor
    22 mins ago

    Reps probe immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria
    29 mins ago

    The last moments of Isa Funtua
    29 mins ago

    How Amotekun will tackle crime in Ekiti – Commandant
    35 mins ago

    Controversy as man commits suicide at traffic agency’s premises in Ogun
    43 mins ago

    Why the book that Trump didn’t want published is important 
    7 hours ago

    Just in: Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship ticket by landslide