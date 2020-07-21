Senate approves re-appointment of Prof. Danbatta as NCC CEO

Senate approves re-appointment of Prof. Danbatta as NCC CEO

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:38 pm


Umar Danbatta, NCC Vice-Chairman

The Senate on Tuesday approved the re-appointment of Prof. Umar Danbatta as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The approval followed the presentation of a screening report of the Committee on Communications and consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.

Similarly, Senate also confirmed the nomination of Idahagbon Williams Omoreige for appointment as
Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of a report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Also at plenary, Senate passed for third reading a bill for the establishment of Nigerian Army University Biu Establishment Bill, 2020 sponsored by Sen. Ali Ndume (APC Borno).

The passing of the bill, followed a presentation of the report of the Committee on Army and a clause by clause consideration of the committee’s report at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

It also passed for third reading the National Health Insurance Scheme repeal and re-enactment Bill ,2020 sponsored by Sen. Ibrahim Oloreigbe (APC Kwara),following presentation of a report of the Committee on Health and clause by clause consideration of the report at Committee of the Whole.

It, however, suspended further consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking ,Insurance and other Financial institution on a bill for amendment of Banks and Other Financial Institution Act 2020 to another legislative day having considered clause one to clause 25 of the bill.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said it was important to suspend further consideration of the bill in view of some technical aspect of the bill .

He said the consideration of the report at a latter day would enable the committee look further into the technical aspect of the bill.

