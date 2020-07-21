The last moments of Isa Funtua

Snippets about the last moments on earth of Alhaji Isa Funtua a close friend of President Muhammodu Buhari and former President of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN who died Monday evening are emerging.

Funtua, who was a former Minister in the Second Republic, reportedly felt unease at about 4pm. Almost immediately he was said to have driven himself to a hospital. He had hoped for an early recovery. But he eventually lost the final battle with death.

A source told The Nation: “It is difficult to confirm what really happened but he lost the battle after getting to the hospital.

“Some said it was cardiac arrest but only his doctors can conform what went wrong.”

An in-law to Buhari, the deceased would be buried on Tuesday.

Until his death, he was one of the most influential politicians and businessmen in Nigeria.

He had in the early 1980s established The Democrats, an all-colour newspaper which became authoritative on political matters.

His construction firm, Bulet, became a household after constructing the magnificent Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He recently clarified he was not seeking to be Chief of Staff to Buhari or contest the Presidency in 2023.

Although prayers were being offered for repose of his soul at Shagari Mosque in Area 1 part of Abuja, it was gathered that he would be buried by 1pm on Tuesday