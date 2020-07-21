Truck kills father and son in Lokoja

Truck kills father and son in Lokoja

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 10:54 pm



A truck was in the early hours of Tuesday set ablaze by a mob in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. Tragedy struck when the truck knocked down a middle-aged man and his two sons.

Passersby constituted themselves into a mob to attack the truck and set it ablaze. The man whose identity could not be readily ascertained was on a motorcycle with two of his sons heading towards Chari Maigumeri Army barracks when the truck rammed into them.

The truck, which had lost control, killed the man and one of his sons on the spot. The second son was however lucky to have jumped from the bike but hit the pavement and sustained serious injuries.

The state police command while confirming the unfortunate incident said that the truck lost control at the zone 8 roundabout and crushed a pedestrian and injured one other person who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, the incident made the people of the area to take law into their hands and set the truck ablaze. He however confirmed the death of one person while the identity of the other one injured could not be immediately ascertained. He said that he is receiving medical attention in the hospital while a full scale investigation into the matter has commenced, he, however said that normalcy had been restored to the area.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Nigeria’s First Commercial Undergrid Minigrid Project Takes off in Mokoloki Community
    3 hours ago

    Oyo Govt cancels 3rd Term, releases 2020/2021 academic calendar
    3 hours ago

    Global Fund: Nigeria receives $890m to tackle HIV/AIDS, TB, Malaria
    3 hours ago

    NIDCOM Chief, Dabiri-Erewa lists achievements of Commission
    4 hours ago

    Ngige: How suspended NSITF management misappropriated N48bn
    4 hours ago

    FIRS clarifies stamp duty rates, others
    4 hours ago

    Nigerians mourn as Malam Isa Funtua is buried in Abuja
    4 hours ago

    NUJ condemns attack on Journalist by Kogi Governor’s security men