Video: Yemi Sodimu releases video on NDDC probe, “Hon Minister, it’s ok, it’s ok!”

Yemi Sodimu, a Nigerian dramatist, television presenter, director and filmmaker, has come with a short musical video which has gone viral on social media.

It is about the way Senator Godswill Akpabio was shouted down when he was revealing that members of the National Assembly benefited from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Honorable Minister,

It’s ok, it’s ok

Hon Minister,

It’s ok, it’s ok.

Off your mic (as in switch off your microphone)

It’s ok, it’s ok!