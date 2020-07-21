Video: Yemi Sodimu releases video on NDDC probe, “Hon Minister, it’s ok, it’s ok!”

Video: Yemi Sodimu releases video on NDDC probe, “Hon Minister, it’s ok, it’s ok!”

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 12:50 pm


Yemi Sodimu, left, and Godswill Akpabio

Yemi Sodimu, a Nigerian dramatist, television presenter, director and filmmaker, has come with a short musical video which has gone viral on social media.

Watch the musical video here

It is about the way Senator Godswill Akpabio was shouted down when he was revealing that members of the National Assembly benefited from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Honorable Minister,
It’s ok, it’s ok
Hon Minister,
It’s ok, it’s ok.

Off your mic (as in switch off your microphone)
It’s ok, it’s ok!

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Okediran appointed Secretary-General, Pan African Writers Associatio
    45 mins ago

    Lotto War: Western Lotto Reacts To Protest By Federal High Court 
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Group donates palliatives in Kogi East
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ogun enlightens Hoteliers, Beer Sellers
    6 hours ago

    Jubilation, as kidnappers release wife of late former Edo Assembly Speaker
    6 hours ago

    Reps probe Ngige, Saleh over sack of NSITF, MBET, TCN managements
    6 hours ago

    Lagos Bus Service announces fare hike, gets approval to ply BRT corridor
    6 hours ago

    Reps probe immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria