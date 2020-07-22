15 facts about Nengi, BBNaija 2020 head of house

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 8:27 am


                               

         

Rebecca Nengi

By Nehru Odeh

     Here are 15 facts about Nengi, the first head of house, BBnaija Lockdown edition

1.      Her name is Rebecca Nengi Hampson but she rather people call her Nengi.

2.      She won the Head of House Challenge on Monday, 20, July 2020, after a close tie with fellow housemate, Neo.

3.      She is the first female to become head of house.

4.      She was born in 1998 and hails from Bayelsa Sate.

5.      She is an orphan and has one sibling.

6.      She studied Communication at the University of Port Harcourt.

7.      She is a model and entrepreneur.

8.      She is beautiful, curvy and naturally endowed.

9.      She contested for Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, MBGN, in 2019 and finished as top five.

10.  She enjoys learning about new things, fun, travels, exploring new adventures, and being true to herself.

11.  She is a proud Capricorn and in her words claims that “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”

12.  She says what she learnt during the lockdown is “the ability to talk to myself and enjoy the conversation”.

13.  She says her biggest achievement is getting her university degree because she could have dropped out many times but she persevered.

14.  She bears a striking resemblance to controversial BBnaija 2019 housemate, Tacha.

15.  Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, has said Nengi is another Tacha in the house, though a”High Budget’ one.

