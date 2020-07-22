Agbomhere asks Obaseki to resign over alleged abuse of office

By Jethro Ibileke

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, Chief Blessing Agbomhere, has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki, to resign over alleged failure to protect lives and businesses in the state.

He stated this while reacting to allegation made by business mogul, Captain Hosa Okunbo, that Obaseki orchestrated attacks on him.

According to Agbomhere, many political leaders and businessmen in Edo State alike have suffered in the hands of Governor Obaseki since 2016.

He said: “I am calling on Godwin Obaseki to immediately resign for the abuse of the Office of the Governor of Edo State and for betraying the Oath of Office of the Governor of the State to protect the lives and property of Edo people. Obaseki is no longer fit to be Edo Governor.”

The former gubernatorial aspirant said it was irresponsible that the Governor destroyed countless businesses owned by Edo people when he swore to an oath to protect their lives and properties.

His words, “I find it betraying that Govenor Obaseki finds pleasure in destroying Edo people’s property and businesses at his pleasure.

“How can a man who swore to build Edo economy be the one destroying businesses and chasing out those that are bringing in various investments to the state.

“What is disheartening is that those suffering in the hands of Obaseki were people that helped him to power.

“He destroyed multi million naira hotel owned by Tony Kabaka. If he meant well for Edo people, and wanted to seize Kabaka’s 3Star Hotel he should have seized the building and use it as isolation centre, to demonstrate his allodial power as Governor.

“I was attacked at the Benin Airport on the state government orders. Alhaji Suleiman Egele of Jattu was declared wanted by Obaseki’s government for 2 years. Kola Edokpayi was arraigned and imprisoned on trumped-up charges.

“Obaseki personally supervised attack on Senator Matthew Urhoghide; he stopped Dr. Pius Odubu from getting NDDC job; he wrote a petition against Chief Dan Orbih and asked police to arraign him.

He went after his benefactor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and now it is Captain Hosa Okunbor, who is a well-respected businessman in Nigeria who sponsored his election in 2016.

“Obaseki’s threat to burn down Hosa’s farm that has employed hundreds of Edo people and feeding thousands of Nigerians and also the attempts to revoke the CofOs of Captain Hosa’s properties in Edo State are being done mala fide against the developmental interest of Edo people,” he alleged.

Effort to get a reaction from the state commissioner for communication and orientation, Efe Stewart, failed, as his phone was switched off.