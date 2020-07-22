Bomb threat: Kogi man, 35, bags three years

A 35 year old man, Godwin Adeoye who threatened to bomb some national assets has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja.

Adeoye, an indigene of Kogi threatened to bomb the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and the National Assembly if he did not benefit from palliatives.

At the resumed hearing today at the Lokoja Magistrate Court 2, presided over by A.S. Ibrahim, Adeoye pleaded guilty to the offences. The Magistrate gave the accused option of fine for been a first offender.

Following his pleading guilty to the offences and his plea of allocotos, the trial Judge convicted the accused under section 397 of the Kogi State Penal code.

Having pleaded guilty to the offence, as a student, the only surviving son of his father, and his promise not to repeat same, the trial judge sentenced Godwin Adeoye to three years imprisonment with option of fine on a two count charge of criminal intimidation and plan to bomb National Assembly and the NNPC.

According to the prosecution, O. A. Yahaya who represented the DSS, the accused had threatened the Presidential Task Force Team on Covid19, demanding for palliatives for himself and his group or risk the bombing of the National Assembly and the NNPC.

The DSS counsel who prosecuted the matter, said they are reviewing the judgement to know whether to go on appeal.

Godwin Adeoye, was arrested on 13th May, 2020, at Ihima, Okehi LGA in Kogi State following information from the national headquarters of the DSS of threat to bomb national assets if his demands for palliatives for himself and his group were not met by the Presidential Tasks Force on covid19, had since been in DSS custody.