BREAKING: Many burnt to death as tanker explodes in Delta

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:30 pm


scene of the tanker fire

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 20 persons have been reportedly burnt to death when a tanker carrying petroleum product exploded on Wednesday, along the Benin/Sapele highway, around Koko Junction, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

It was gathered that about 10 vehicles were also burnt in the ensuing inferno.

Victims of the incident which occurred at about 11am on Wednesday were burnt beyond recognition.

In a telephone interview, an eyewitness who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, the tanker fell while trying to avoid a bad spot on the road.

“The tanker carrying petroleum product was trying to escape a bad spot when it fell and suddenly exploded between Koko Junction and Ologbo section.

“More than 20 persons were burnt beyond recognition. About 10 vehicles were trapped in the explosion. The victims were occupants of the burnt vehicles.

“Officials of FRSC and security agencies are already here trying to remove the corpses. Many persons were injured. It’s a terrible situation,” the source disclosed.

 

