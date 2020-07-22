Court ruling: Ogun PDP chairman urges members to close ranks

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:54 pm


Prince-Buruji-Kashamu

Adejoke Adeleye
The Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Samson Bamgbose, has urged party faithfuls in the State to close ranks and  build the party into a force capable of  winning elections in 2023.
Bamgbose spoke in reaction to Tuesday’s ruling by  Federal High Court Abuja declaring Senator Buruji Kashamu backed executive as duly elected to lead the party.
Bamgbose said  despite the fact that the ruling was in favour of Sen. Buruji Kasuamu backed Exco, “there was no victor, no vanquished.”
He  urged party faithful to come under one umbrella and build a PDP that is capable of winning elections in 2023.
“Let us  close ranks and work to deliver Ogun for PDP. There is no victor, no vanquished. It is victory for all. We are members of the same family. We may have our differences in the past. At the end of the day, it is the party that wins, not any individual or group.
“If truly we love this party, let us put the past behind us and return this party to the summit.  Let us unite and work as a team in the overall interest of our party and people of Ogun State.
“Lastly, I want to commend the judiciary for standing firm on the side of justice and the rule of law,” he said.
