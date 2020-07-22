COVID-19: Nigeria increases testing capacity as total infections hit 37, 801

It said that the 576 new cases were reported from 22 states.
The NCDC said till date, out of the 37,801 confirmed cases, 15,677 cases have been treated and discharged.
It added that a total of 805 deaths were recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The agency said that new cases were reported in Lagos (88), Kwara (87), FCT (82), Plateau (62), Ondo (39), Enugu (28), Oyo (26), Taraba (24), Kaduna (20), Ebonyi (20), Edo (17), Cross River (16), Kano (14), Rivers (11), Ogun (10), Delta (9), Nasarawa (8), Osun (8), Katsina (3), Imo (2), Kebbi (1), and Borno (1).
According to it, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level three, continues to coordinate the national response activities.
(NAN)
