Edo APC Primary: Group frowns at Ogienwonyi’s disqualification

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 8:55 pm


Chris Ogiemwonyi


By Jethro Ibileke

A political pressure group in Edo state, Masses Eye, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to apologise to one of the party’s chieftains, Chris Ogiemwonyi, for making a mockery of him during the party’s pre-primary election screening exercise.

Recall that Ogiemwonyi was one of the governorship aspirants screened for the party’s primaries, but was disqualified by the committee over alleged discrepancies in the name on his credentials.

The committee had disqualified Ogiemwonyi who is popularly known as Chris, saying the name cannot be be the Christopher on his credentials.

But, the coordinator of the group, Mr. Samson Momorin, in a statement on Tuesday, said Ogiemwonyi’s disqualification was unjustified, more so, he has been a loyal and dedicated chieftain of the APC.

He wondered why a man with unquestionable character was disqualified from the exercise.

According to Momorin, “Ogiemwonyi retired from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with unblemished character.

“APC as a body should apologise to Chris Ogiemwonyi, for the embarrassment and mockery of his person and personality”.

