Group threatens Emir over Fani-Kayode’s traditional title
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:14 pm
Femi Fani-Kayode
Shinkafi Concerned Citizens, on Tuesday asked the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe to withdraw the traditional title he conferred on former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode or expect wrath of the law and being forced out of the throne.
The group said this while declaring the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi on Fani-Kayode, by the Emir as ‘uncalled for and unacceptable.’
The group added that it was consulted before the conferment of the title at a press conference addressed by its leader, Dr Suleiman Shuaibu, leader of the group, on Wednesday in Kaduna
The conferment of the title on of the former Minister by the Shinkafi Emirate Council has generated varied reactions from the people of Zamfara and across the North.
“We are going to the take to the street for protest against his decision; Kayode doesn’t deserver any title in the North and anyone who tries to give him, we are going to protest against that,” Shuaibu said.
According to him, Fani-Kayode has no respect for Northern leaders and had insulted even the revered our Shehu Usman Dan Fodio.
“He always disgrace the north, insult our leaders,” Shuaibu added.
Shuaibu who resigned as the Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi over the matter, said that the group would go to court if Fani-Kayode’s traditional title was not withdrawn.
“We are also expecting six additional title holders today who are resigning their titles,” he said.
According to him, members of the Shinkafi Concerned Citizens were mostly traditional title holders of the emirate and found the unilateral action of the emir as uncalled for.
NAN recalls that the Emir had said that the traditional title was conferred to the former minister following his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.
On his part, Fani-Kayode, at a news briefing in Gusau, commended the emirate and promised to continue to maintain good relationship with Zamfara and core North.
“I came to Zamfara for bridge building,” he said on Monday while accepting the traditional title.(N
