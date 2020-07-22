Just in: Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:01 am


“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home,” he said in the tweet.

He is s the eighth Nigerian governor to test positive for Covid-19.

Nigerian governors who have contracted the virus include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State,  Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Others are Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia,  Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta  and Rotimi Akani of Ondo.

 

