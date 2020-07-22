Ogun APC orders members to withdraw all cases in court

Adejoke Adeleye

The Chairman of Ogun Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress, Chief Yemi Sanusi, has directed all party members with cases against the party for one reason or the other to immediately withdraw the suits without further delay.

Rising from its monthly meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) held at the state party secretariat, Abeokuta, the party Chairman said the directive for members to end all litigation was in compliance with the resolution of the 8th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 25, 2020, “wherein it was resolved that all pending litigations in all various courts in Nigeria should be withdrawn by party members who instituted the suits.”

According to Chief Sanusi, the “decision of NEC, has been communicated to the Ogun State Chapter through a letter dated July 1, 2020 addressed to all State chairmen of APC and signed by the National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the State Working Committee met today and we unanimously passed a resolution to fully abide with the NEC’s directive”.

He said the NEC letter reads in part, “In line with the resolution therefore, you are to coordinate with your State Legal Advisers and Secretaries to encourage members who have instituted matters in any court against the party to withdraw same within 14 days from the receipt of this letter. Documentary evidence on the withdrawal of such Court processes should be sent to the National Secretariat of the Party along with a report on any observation on members who have withdrawn such matters and same to be forwarded to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.”

The letter concludes that “it is in the spirit of reconciliation that we urge all state chapters to undertake this task quickly”.

The Ogun APC SWC equally “expressed hope and confidence in the capacity of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee headed by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, and pleaded for “total compliance by all party faithfuls for the progress of the party.”