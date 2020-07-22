Six-year-old girl crushed to death in Port Harcourt crash

Six-year-old girl crushed to death in Port Harcourt crash

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:28 pm


The scene of the accident

*Destroys high tension electric poles, hanging transformer.
*Family devastated
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Tragedy struck on Tuesday as a six years old girl was killed after she was run over by a black Infinity SUV  at the popular Lagos Bus-stop in the old Port Harcourt Township.
Eyewitnesses  said  that the unidentified driver of a black infinity sport utility vehicle hit the six-year old, who was going to church with her peers, before ramming into a high-tension pole at about 9pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the father of the girl, Idongesit  Monday, told lamented that the sad news of his beloved had devastated the family.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Police nab 2 men over alleged rape of aged, minor
    12 mins ago

    DSS dismisses report of assault on FAAN official
    21 mins ago

    Buhari speaks on killing of humanitarian workers by Boko Haram
    36 mins ago

    Rivers APC crisis: Amaechi loyalists warn Aguma
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, a place where dreams die
    1 hour ago

    Air Peace pilots not on strike — Management
    2 hours ago

    Ogun APC orders members to withdraw all cases in court
    2 hours ago

    Edo APC Primary: Group frowns at Ogienwonyi’s disqualification