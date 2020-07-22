Six-year-old girl crushed to death in Port Harcourt crash
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:28 pm
The scene of the accident
*Destroys high tension electric poles, hanging transformer.
*Family devastated
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Tragedy struck on Tuesday as a six years old girl was killed after she was run over by a black Infinity SUV at the popular Lagos Bus-stop in the old Port Harcourt Township.
Eyewitnesses said that the unidentified driver of a black infinity sport utility vehicle hit the six-year old, who was going to church with her peers, before ramming into a high-tension pole at about 9pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the father of the girl, Idongesit Monday, told lamented that the sad news of his beloved had devastated the family.
