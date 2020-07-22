Six-year-old girl crushed to death in Port Harcourt crash

*Destroys high tension electric poles, hanging transformer.

*Family devastated

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Tragedy struck on Tuesday as a six years old girl was killed after she was run over by a black Infinity SUV at the popular Lagos Bus-stop in the old Port Harcourt Township.

Eyewitnesses said that the unidentified driver of a black infinity sport utility vehicle hit the six-year old, who was going to church with her peers, before ramming into a high-tension pole at about 9pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the father of the girl, Idongesit Monday, told lamented that the sad news of his beloved had devastated the family.