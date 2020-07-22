Why Igbo in Lagos should support APC – Lawmaker

Why Igbo in Lagos should support APC – Lawmaker

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 8:16 am


Idimogu

Mr Jude Idimogu, Member, Lagos House of Assembly, has appealed to Igbo people resident in Lagos to join hands with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to make the state a better place for all.

Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, made the appeal while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

“Today, APC is the party that is ruling in Nigeria and in Lagos State. Instead of protesting that we are being marginalised, let us stop marginalising ourselves,” he said.

According to the Lagos lawmaker, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is just an old platform for the Ibos while the APC is the new platform as a national party.

Idimogu stated that the typical Ibo men were businessmen and were not concerned about the politics of government, but said “we will gain a lot, when we are fully involved in politics.”

“I am not saying you should leave your business, but you don’t say politics doesn’t concern you and when they make policies that negate your business, you start crying.

“So, you must make room to know what politics is all about and you must try to influence those that are making policies that concern what you are doing.

“One policy can kill your business if you are not interested. It is high time they came out.

“I am not saying that all of them should contest elections, but you can influence political activities.

“We must now look at where we are; we are in Lagos State, let us look at the party that is controlling government in the state, it is the APC.

“If we are even looking at a party that can give Igbos the chance at the presidency, it is the APC,” Idimogu said.

He said that people of the South East should realise that political positions were not just given but people must struggle for it.

Idimogu urged people of the South East to work in tandem and collaborate with people of other geo-political zones in order to achieve their goal.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Council of Ezes in Lagos State, Dr Christian Nwachukwu, noted that Idimogu was ready to mobilise the Ibos in the state for the APC.

Nwahuckwu, who said he was crowned by the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan of Lagos in 1999, stated that Idimogu was ready to correct the past anomalies among the Ibos in the state.

He noted that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State did them proud by recognising Idimogu as the Apex Leader of Ndigbos in APC in Lagos State.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Road construction: Oyo govt approves issuance of N100bn private bond
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Clinical trial of Chinese vaccine enters final stage
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria increases testing capacity as total infections hit 37, 801
    2 hours ago

    15 facts about Nengi, BBNaija 2020 head of house
    2 hours ago

    NIPOST reviews operations of courier and logistics services in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19 pandemic `will probably get worse’ – Trump
    3 hours ago

    There Was A Warrior Called Ojukwu
    3 hours ago

    Ease of Doing Business: Why World Bank Ranked Nigeria Higher