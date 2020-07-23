Buhari approves Kogi Commissioner as member of APPIT

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team, APPIT, with Asiwaju Idris Asiru, Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning as one of the members.

The Minister of Mine and Solid Minerals Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, confirmed the approval on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at Government House Lokoja. Adegbite, was accompanied by the Minister of State for the Sector, Dr Uche Ogar.

Asiwaju commeded the President for the approval. He also thanked the governor for considering him worthy for nomination as member of the team, and promised never to let the Governor and the President down.

The Federal Government had recently inaugurated the APPIT, to help revamp the company in line with the recent agreement reached with Russia to resuscitate the steel company. According to FG, APPIT is meant to kick start the process of re-directing the activities of the Steel Plant with the aim of bringing the Steel Project back to life for the growth and economic development of our dear nation.

The team is to engage in all bilateral negotiations as shall be necessary on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria leading to the execution of the Government-to-Government Agreement with the Russian Federation and the Afreximbank.