Court remands man for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter

Thursday, July 23, 2020 12:56 pm


An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 42- year-old man, John Jester, who allegedly defiled his 12-year-old daughter  be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Chief Magistrate A.A Oshoniyi, did not take the plea of Jester, pending legal advice from the Director of public prosecutor’s advise (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until Aug.12.

The suspect, a security guard, who resides at 5, Olorunsogo St., Pako Iyana Era, Ijanikin area of Lagos is charged with defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on June 5 at the suspect’s residence.

Akeem alleged that the suspect had been separated from the victim’s mother and she lives with his father.

Akeem also alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted his daughter three times.

“The case was reported at the police station and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015. (NAN)

