Eid-el-Kabir: Sultan declares Friday as Sallah day

Eid-el-Kabir: Sultan declares Friday as Sallah day

Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:13 pm


Sultan Abubakar

 The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday July 31 as Eid-el-Kabir Sallah day and urged Muslims to observe prayers in mosques.

Abubakar, also the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council issued to newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto.

The statement reads: “In view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Juma’at Mosques.

“This, in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds. Also the Muslim Communities throughout the country to do same to help curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

” The Sultan declared Friday, July 31, as the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid-el-Kabir for the year” statement said.

He felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

Abubakar urged Muslim to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, while wishing them happy Eid-el-Kabir.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: FG tasks Muslims on COVID-19 protocols
    18 mins ago

    Guterres, U.S condemn killing of aid workers in Nigeria
    41 mins ago

    Gunmen attack NCS officials, free 6 inmates in Plateau
    51 mins ago

    New executive takes over at Ogun NAWOJ
    1 hour ago

    Ogun governor announces appointments into boards, commissions (full list)
    1 hour ago

    Senate asks Buhari to sack NDDC IMC, ensure refund of N4.923bn
    2 hours ago

    Buhari approves Kogi Commissioner as member of APPIT
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest Ghanaian for pouring hot water on lover in Enugu